Hamza Igamane is vying for a place in the starting XI. | Getty Images

Everton have been linked with a move for Hamza Igamane of Rangers and a swap deal could save some money.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a path that many players have taken over the years with an unwritten connection between Everton and Rangers that has been consistent since the 1980s.

Times have changed in that it used to be the Scots who cherry picked the best talent from Goodison Park with the promise of European football, however, the Premier League is now the place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managers and players alike have driven up and down the M6 with Kevin Thelwell and Dan Purdy leaving Everton to kick-start a 49ers Enterprises revolution in Glasgow, but could the next to make the switch be a player?

Mohamed Diomande has been linked to Everton, however, a new name has emerged as being a possible target for David Moyes as he looks to replace the departed Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton eye Rangers sensation Hamza Igamane

According to French media outlet Footmercato, Everton are one of a number of clubs looking for a striker and, in particular, keeping an eye on Rangers prodigy Hamza Igamane, which could open up the possibility of a swap deal that would be popular for both parties.

The 22-year old has become a full Morocco international since moving to the SPFL and drew attention thanks to some sparkling performances in the Europa League, especially against Spurs and Nice. There is a reason why French and English clubs are keeping tabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footmercato have named the other two clubs who Everton might have to compete with, however, the Rangers connection could be one that the Toffees take advantage of: “Three teams looking for a number 9 are very interested in Igamane,” claimed the report.

“West Ham, who are eyeing a striker, have set their sights on Lucas Stassin (ASSE) as well as the Moroccan striker (Igamane), who the Hammers are very fond of. The same goes for Everton, who are looking to bring fresh blood to their attack, as neither Beto, nor Armando Broja, nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose contract expires in June 2025, have been satisfactory.

“As for Brentford, the situation is similar, with their attack too reliant on the Wissa-Mbeumo duo. The latter is reportedly leaving for Manchester United or Arsenal.

“However, for all the declared or soon-to-be-declared suitors, it will be necessary to pay a high price to convince Glasgow Rangers to release Igamane, who scored the best goal of the season in the Scottish Premier League and was named Young Player of the Season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Everton tempt Rangers into a swap deal for Hamza Igamane?

Igamane scored 16 goals and chipped in with three assists too despite playing most of his football at No.10 or on the left. His best form though, in Old Firm derbies and in Europe came playing through the middle where his hold up play, dribbling (he loves a nutmeg) and finishing ability shone through.

Rangers are at a crossroads. They know that they need to have a proper player trading model and they only paid in the region of £1.5m for Igamane, a £15m valuation is reported, however, this figure will probably rise due to the interest. They also have two other strikers who can score goals in Danilo and Cyriel Dessers.

What they also need is a right back to replace the ageing and much-maligned James Tavernier who will be 34 early into next season and who is starting to show signs of decline. Being available for every game for the best part of a decade will have that effect.

With his future at Everton in doubt, Nathan Patterson would relish the chance to return to Rangers and the club he supports but this time as the first choice and Tavernier as his back up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have been an issue in the past, but the Scotland international looks fitter and stronger than he has in the past. An offer of Patterson plus £10m and add-ons and Igamane could well be the next to swap the blue of Glasgow for the blue of Liverpool.