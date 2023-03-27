Everton early team news ahead of the clash against Tott

Two Everton players have returned to action during the international break ahead of the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees aim to steer further clear of the Premier League relegation battle when they welcome Spurs to Goodison Park on Monday 3 April.

Sean Dyche has garnered 11 points from eight matches in the hot seat, with Everton now 15th in the table after a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea before the hiatus of the season.

And now ahead of the visit of Tottenham, who sacked Antonio Conte as head coach last night, the Blues’ options could be augmented.

Nathan Patterson hasn't made an appearance for Everton since suffering a medical ligament injury in the 4-1 loss to Brighton on 4 January.

The right-back has made three outings for the Toffees' under-21s since overcoming his issue and did travel to Chelsea.

However, Patterson has now stepped his recovery further after earning his latest cap for Scotland. The former Rangers defender, who signed for Everton for featured for the final 10 minutes in Steve Clarke’s side’s 3-0 victory over Cyrprus at Hampden Park on Saturday. Scotland play their secnd Euro 2024 qualifier when they host Spain tomorrow night.

In total, Patterson has made 15 appearances for Everton this season.

Meanwhile, James Garner was handed precious minutes off the bench in England under-21s’ 4-0 defeat of France. The midfielder has endured a frustrating maiden season at Goodison Park since arriving from Manchester United for up to £15 million last summer.

Garner hasn’t made an appearance for the Blues since before the World Cup in November because of a back problem. Like Patterson, Garner has represented Paul Tait’s under-21s and has been an unused substitute in Everton’s previous three games.

However, the former Nottingham Forest loanee was handed a 19-minute cameo to help the young Lions a fine win. Garner has played seven times for Everton so far.

