Everton receive unwanted historical record after Arsenal defeat

Sean Dyche’s side fell to a heavy defeat at the Emirates Stadium and went home with an unwanted record.

Having fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the league leaders, it was another blow for Everton in their fight against relegation, but the defeat also came with an unwanted record for the club.

It was confirmed at the final whistle that Arsenal had become the first team in English football league history to record 100 wins over another English side as Everton’s misery was compounded with a historical statistic that is the first of its kind in this country.

Arsenal’s all-time record against Everton now stands at 204 games, 100 wins, 43 draws and 61 losses.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and a double from Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal a much-deserved win as they solidified their place at the top of the Premier League table. The defeat sees Everton remain in the bottom three, level on points with Bournemouth in 19th place.

However, Sean Dyche will be furious by the manner in which they conceded two goals late in the first half.

The first saw Oleksandr Zinchenko exploit a gap between James Tarkowski and Vitalyi Mykolenko to play Saka in, who then finished expertly.

But he’ll be even more furious with the second goal, as Idrissa Gueye lingered on the ball for too long when a simple to Jordan Pickford was on. Saka was there to dispossess the midfielder and his tackle played in Martinelli who fired the ball past the Everton keeper.

Everton had restricted Arsenal to zero clear-cut opportunities up until the 40 minute mark before collapsing before half-time and then Arsenal took full control in the second half, and Everton were lucky not to concede further as they tired late on.

For Dyche and his team, that makes it back-to-back defeats in the league after previously winning two of their last four in the league.

Next up is a huge clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground, who currently sit four points ahead of the Toffees in 13th place.

