Everton regular starter confirms he would 'like to stay' as contract ticks down

Vitalii Mykolenko sees his Everton contract expire in the summer of 2026.

Vitalii Mykolenko has insisted he is happy at Everton as his current contract ticks down.

The left-back arrived at Goodison Park from Dynamo Kyiv for a reported fee of around £18 million. He has been a regular starter since joining the Toffees, making a total of 119 appearances, scoring three goals, and twice helped the club battle Premier League relegation.

However, Mykolenko’s deal is due to expire in 2026. Everton’s priority heading into the summer transfer window will be making decisions on the 13 players whose contracts come to a conclusion in June, with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure featuring on the list.

But it won’t be too far in the future when the Blues have to decide on what they do with Mykolenko in terms of either offering fresh terms, allowing him to leave for free in 2026 or cashing in beforehand.

And Mykolenko has suggested he would be open to penning fresh terms. Speaking to Ukrainian outlet sport.ua, he said: “I don’t like to plan ahead. I live one day at a time, but I plan everything for the near future. I have a contract with Everton now, I’m happy at this club. In principle, I would like to stay here. Plans… I don’t want to plan anything. I’m at Everton now, I’m in a good mood and the weather is great. Everything is great.”

Everton plans

Everton are set to have a busy summer transfer window and a significant overhaul is expected. Several players are expected to leave and Moyes has expressed his desire to bring in fresh faces. However, some continuity will also be required.

Left-back is an area of the squad that Moyes could address. As things stand, Mykolenko is the only senior option at the Blues. He has had little competition during his three-and-a-half years on Merseyside. While the 25-year-old is defensively competent, he does struggle when it comes to his attacking qualities and has just one Premier League assist to his name.

Moyes may covet a new left-back to battle with Mykolenko but could first prioritise other positions. Everton will need to strengthen with at least one new striker, a couple of wingers and in midfield.

Mykolenko recently revealed that Moyes has tasked him with getting forward more frequently. Via the club’s website, Mykolenko said: “I think we’ve started to build from this season for next season and I can see it on the pitch. The gaffer wants to work more in training sessions on the ball to get to fix some small details on the pitch. He wants to work now, not just work in pre-season for the next season.

“I like to play in attack and now, I'm working with the coaching staff and with the gaffer on that. I'm working individually with Billy (McKinlay) and I'm working with Leighton Baines in attack on training sessions and in defence, as well. He wants me to join in the attacks and he always says you not only have one job on the pitch, but two or three. I'm trying to be my best not only in defence, but in attack as well.”