Everton reportedly in talks to sign nine-goal Championship forward

Everton are in talks about signing Burnely’s Maxwel Cornet, reports suggest.

The Athletic claims that the Toffees are in contact with the Clarets and ‘discussions continue’.

Cornet has only been at Turf Moore for a year, having joined from Lyon in the summer of 2021.

He was one of their best players last season despite Burnley being relegated from the Premier League.

In total, the Ivory Coast international scored nine goals in 26 Premier League games - one of which came against Everton.

With Burnley preparing for life in the Championship, they’re now overhauling their squad under new manager Vincent Kompany.

And Cornet could be the latest to leave the Lancashire outfit.

Everton have already raided Burnley once this summer.

They signed James Tarkowski on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.