Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is said to have suffered a thigh injury and will miss games against Arsenl, West Ham and Southampton.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has suffered an injury, reports suggest

Acorrding to The Athletic, Pickford will be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks with a thigh problem.

That means he will be absent for games against Arsenal on Sunday, West Ham and Southampton. As a result, Asmir Begovic will deputise between the post.

Pickford is also doubtful for England’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany in the final weeks of September.

The 28-year-old has started the season in good form and delivered an outstanding man-of-the-match display in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Now Frank Lampard is supposedly set for a period without Pickford, who has served as captain this term in Seamus Coleman’s absence.

To compound Everton’s frustrations, it’s also said that No.3 keeper Andy Lonergan is sidelined with a knee issue.

He should be back before the international duty towards the end of the month.

If that is correct then it’s likely that youngster Billy Crellin will be on the bench against Arsenal.