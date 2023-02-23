Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is rumoured to have previously been interested in Everton.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Picture: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

Everton have denied interest that Sheikh Mansour previously made an offer for the club.

The Toffees board, with input from our Executive Leadership Team and Senior Leadership Team, have responded to a series of questions put forward by the Everton Fan Advistory Board submitted in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 13-page document reponds to various issues - including failures in the January transfer window, the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and financial concerns among fans.

One question that was posed was whether Sheikh Mansour - the owner of Manchester City - lodged a bid to buy Everton before he completed a takeover of the Citizens. It was also posed that, had there been an offer, if there was a requirement for chairman Bill Kenwright to stay on in his current role or remain on the board.

The reply said: “There was no offer by Sheikh Mansour to buy Everton Football Club. There has never been a requirement as part of discussions with any party relating to the sale of the Club for Bill Kenwright to remain as Chairman.”

Farhad Moshiri completed a purchase of Everton in February 2016 and now owns 94% in the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement