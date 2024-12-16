Dele Alli was released by Everton in June but has been training with the Toffees.

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that there is a chance Dele Alli will train with Como 1907 after Christmas - which would bring an end to his Everton saga.

Dele was released by the Toffees at the end of last season, having made a total of 13 appearances for the club since arriving from Tottenham in January 2022. The former England international has not played a match since April 2023 when he was on loan at Besiktas and has had a torrid time with injuries. Despite being out of contract, Dele has been training with Everton to work his way back to full fitness but recently suffered a setback in his recovery.

The ex-Spurs man has been abroad of late and was in the stands to watch Como’s 2-0 win over AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday. Fabregas - who played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea and won the 2010 World Cup with Spain in his career - is the head coach of the Italian side. He held talks with Dele at the weekend and admitted Como could run the rule over the 28-year-old in the coming weeks.

Fabregas said: “I got to know him yesterday. I don’t want to talk much about this, but perhaps there’s a chance that he will start training with us after Christmas. Let’s see. It would be to help him get in shape and nothing more. For now, we must enjoy this night. We must talk about Como, Gabrielloni and the lads. This is the most important thing.”

Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin was also in the Como stands alongside Dele. Friedkin’s firm The Friedkin Group (TFG) are close to having the purchase of the Toffees ratified after receiving Premier League approval last week. TFG have owned Roma since August 2020 but have hit issues this season, with Claudio Ranieri the club’s third head coach.

It was reported by Sky Sport Italia that Friedkin was left ‘furious’ by the Giallorossi’s defeat and deemed the performance as ‘unacceptable’. Roma are 12th in Serie A but arejust two points above the relegation zone.