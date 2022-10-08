Seamus Coleman’s Everton contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Frank Lampard has declared he will hand Seamus Coleman a new contract if he wants to stay at Everton.

The Toffees captain impressed in his first Premier League appearance of the season in last week’s 2-1 defeat of Southampton. And with Nathan Patterson sidelined with an ankle injury, Coleman will make successive starts when Manchester United visit Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland international - who is approaching 14 years at Everton - is out of contract in the summer.

Although he turns 34 next week, Lampard believes that Coleman’s loyal service to the Blues means he can decide on his own future.

The Everton boss said: “Everybody here understands what Seamus is to this club. If his performance levels are there and he wants to stay, there is no doubt if he knocks on my door, I will help try make it happen because how I am with Seamus.

“He’s one of the best men I’ve worked with in this game. He will always say the right thing and do the right thing. If he feels like he is contributing to this club, he will want to stay and help the cause - that’s the sort of bloke he is.

