Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night (20.00 GMT).

Dele Alli has suffered a fresh setback as his fitness issues continue. After having hip surgery in April during a loan spell at Besiktas, the midfielder has still to play for the Blues this season.

Dyche admitted that Dele is still being assessed for his issue. The Everton boss said: "Dele is being assessed. He’s got an injury that still needs time, it did anyway. We have been trying to take the heat away." Abdoulaye Doucoure has missed the past four matches as he battles a hamstring injury. The midfielder's absence has been felt, with the Toffees losing three successive Premier League games and crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

Doucoure, who is Everton's top scorer this season, is 'touch and go' to feature against Palace.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye has still to depart to link up with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. The experienced midfielder is still being treated for a calf problem and may not head off to AFCON until next week. It means he'll miss the Palace clash.