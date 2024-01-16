Everton see fixture postponed as 'new date and time will be communicated'
The young Blues were due to face Leeds United.
Everton under-21s' return to action after their winter break against Leeds United last night was postponed.
The young Blues were due to face the Whites in Premier League 2 at York City's LNER Community Stadium. However, a frozen pitch meant the fixture did not go ahead. A Leeds statement said: "Leeds United Under 21s have seen their Premier League 2 fixture against Everton on Monday evening, called off, following an inspection.
"This is due to a frozen pitch at the LNER Community Stadium in York. A new date and time will be communicated when available to do so, for the rearranged game."
Everton under-21s sit 23rd in the Premier League 2 table. Paul Tait's side have not played since they drew 0-0 against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup on 19 December.