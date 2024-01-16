Everton see fixture postponed as 'new date and time will be communicated'

Everton's Finch Farm training ground. (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves)

Everton under-21s' return to action after their winter break against Leeds United last night was postponed.

The young Blues were due to face the Whites in Premier League 2 at York City's LNER Community Stadium. However, a frozen pitch meant the fixture did not go ahead. A Leeds statement said: "Leeds United Under 21s have seen their Premier League 2 fixture against Everton on Monday evening, called off, following an inspection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is due to a frozen pitch at the LNER Community Stadium in York. A new date and time will be communicated when available to do so, for the rearranged game."