Everton set for four deadline day exits as £25m signing terminates contract

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has opted to terminate his Everton contract.

The midfielder will leave the Toffees by mutual consent with a year remaining on his current deal. Gbamin has made just eight appearances since joining for £25 million from Mainz and endured injury issues.

The Ivory Coast international had loan spells at CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor and did not report back for duty this summer - with his agent Bernard Collignon revealing Gbamin wanted to leave.