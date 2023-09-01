Everton set for four deadline day exits as £25m signing terminates contract
Everton deadline day news as Jean-Philippe Gbamin has departed.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin has opted to terminate his Everton contract.
The midfielder will leave the Toffees by mutual consent with a year remaining on his current deal. Gbamin has made just eight appearances since joining for £25 million from Mainz and endured injury issues.
The Ivory Coast international had loan spells at CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor and did not report back for duty this summer - with his agent Bernard Collignon revealing Gbamin wanted to leave.
And now the former Lens man has indeed come to an agreement to leave Goodison Park on deadline day. Already, Neal Maupay has joined Brentford on loan while a deal sheet has been submitted by Fulham to sign Alex Iwobi. Meanwhile, Leicester are set to sign Tom Cannon.