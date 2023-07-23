Ian Woan has confirmed that Everton will see three players return to duty next week.

The Toffees assistant manager took charge of Saturday’s 1-0 pre-season victory over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium - as boss Sean Dyche opted to watch an Everton XI play out a 1-1 draw against Tranmere Rovers.

Ashley Young scored the only goal of the game on his unofficial debut. The summer signing was the solitary member of the starting line-up who did not feature for 90 minutes against Wigan.

The Blues were again without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Amadou Onana, Vitalii Mykolenko and Dele Alli as they comeback from respective injuries. Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who spent last season on loan at Lille and Trabzonspor respectively, have also yet to feature this summer.

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite were granted additional time off after helping England under-21s to European Championships glory while Demarai Gray played a key role as Jamaica reached the CONCAF Gold Cup semi-finals.

But all three are set to rejoin the rest of the squad next week, while a couple of the injured players are closing in on regaining fitness.

Speaking to the club’s website, Woan said: “It boosts the squad a little bit. I think every senior team player that was available to us was on the pitch with us today, apart from Mason Holgate, who was with the Under-21s as he comes back from injury.

“We wanted to get him some playing time and he offered up, so fair play to him as that'll be good for him. We are a little bit shy on numbers but, as you say, we get the three internationals back next week and then hopefully a couple of the injured boys who are closing in on a return towards the end of the week as well.”