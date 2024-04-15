Everton set to avoid £10m payment as Premier League rivals handed financial blow

Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Dele Alli is set to appear as a guest on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football when Everton play Chelsea this evening (20.00 BST).

Dele has yet to make an appearance for the Toffees this season as he battles back from injury. The midfielder required hip surgery during a loan spell at Besiktas last campaign while he had a groin operation earlier this year.

Dele bravely opened up on his addiction to sleeping pills and mental health problems before the start of the 2023-24 season and is now set to make his first public appearance since his candid interview with Gary Neville.

Everton manager Sean Dyche admitted last week that the former England international was still 'getting on with life and recovering'. It remains to be seen whether Dele will play for the Blues this season.

But with Dele definitely out of action against Chelsea, it means that Everton look set to avoid paying a £10 million transfer fee to Tottenham. The 28-year-old moved to Goodison Park from Spurs on January transfer deadline day in 2022. It was on an initial free transfer but a £10 million clause would be triggered once he made 20 appearances.

So far, Dele has played 13 times for Everton. He featured on 11 occasions in 2021-22 before playing twice last term before moving on loan to Besiktas.

