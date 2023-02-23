Everton news as Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract.

Jordan Pickford is closing in on signing a new Everton contract.

The goalkeeper, 28, is set to put pen to paper on a new deal at Goodison Park.

Pickford’s current contract is due to expire in June 2024 and has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.

But despite Everton sitting 16th in the Premier League, England’s No.1 is ready to commit his future, having been in discussions for several months.