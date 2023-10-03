Everton ‘to complete’ move despite 777 Partners-owned club already making decision
Everton are reportedly set to swap kit suppliers to Castore.
Everton are set to swap kit manufacturers when their deal with Hummel expires at the end of the season.
The Danish brand have made the Toffees' jerseys for the past four seasons. However, The Telegraph reports that Everton will switch to Castore - founded by Wirral-raised brothers Phil and Tom Beahon - starting with the 2024-25 season.
Aston Villa have recently made complaints about their 'wet-look' Castore-made kits that see them become soaked in sweat. Villa are expected to agree an early termination of their contract.
Meanwhile, Genoa - who are owned by Everton prospective new owners - also severed ties with Castore after just season during the summer, having originally signed a multi-year deal. It is suggested that late delivery of kits and winter jackets are why Genoa reverted back to Italian brand Kappa.