Everton squad transfer predictions: 5 players who will stay and 3 who will leave

Everton have plenty of transfer conundrums to solve given their financial issues at the club.
Key players could leave to raise funds and other clubs are sniffing around their squad for any potential bargains which threatens to tear Sean Dyche’s squad apart. We could see a very different squad come the start of next season. And with the upcoming Euro 2024 championships starting next week, that could also put pressure on certain players to leave as they put themselves in the shop window, as they say.
Therefore, we’ve decided to focus on the squad as a whole and predict who might leave and who might stay next season.
1. There are big transfer questions for Dyche to answer this summer
Key names are under pressure to leave with their financial issues, but who will remain?
2. Amadou Onana - Leave
It is likely he will leave this summer as one of their biggest assets. He has interest from top clubs and he could be a big money sale.
3. Tyler Onyango - Stay
While the youngster has barely featured this season despite being in the first-team squad, he should get more opportunities next year as midfielders leave. Everton will need his presence in the squad with financial difficulties.
4. Ben Godfrey - Stay
While he is the target of both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, he isn't guaranteed to start in any of those sides and he started 12 of the last 17 under Dyche at the back end of last season. He just needs a strong pre-season to continue at right-back in the back four, or potentially at centre-back if Branthwaite departs.
