The Friedkin Group are in the process are in the process of completing an Everton takeover.

Everton prospective owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) reportedly want to buy more land around the club's new stadium.

TFG are in the process of purchasing the Toffees from majority owner Farhad Moshiri. The transaction could be completed by the end of the year and is subject to regulatory approval.

Supporters hope the American firm - headed by Dan Friedkin - will bring financial stability to Everton are several turbulent years. The takeover goes hand in hand with the club's imminent move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Blues will be handed the keys to their state-of-the-art facility in a matter of weeks before making the move at the start of next season. The 52,888-seat ground will drive up revenue markedly on a match day, while club officials are in talks with a number of potential naming rights sponsors.

But the stadium is also expected to boost income when Everton are not in action, with And according to The Athletic, TFG already have ambitious plans. It is suggested that they are looking to 'increase the club’s footprint at the docklands site' at Nelson Dock, which is south of Bramley-Moore Dock. That will create more space for 'entertainment and leisure' offerings.

It is also suggested that the ground's capacity could be expanded in the future should there be a demand although it would not be easy given the tight constraints of where it has been built.