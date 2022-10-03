Everton academy graduate Megan Finnigan made her 150th appearance in a Blues shirt on Thursday.

In her fifteen years at the club, versatile Finnigan has been deployed both in defensive and midfield positions, and earned a number of England caps across several youth levels.

After drawing first blood in the Merseyside derby the previous weekend, the Wigan-born player was selected again to start as Everton faced Leicester City in a Women’s Super League clash in front of a sold-out Walton Hall Park.

Ahead of kick-off, the club commemorated Finnigan’s impressive achievement by presenting her with a shirt with ‘150’ on the back.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old played the full game as Everton scraped a last minute winner when Foxes ‘keeper Kirstie Levell fumbled Hanna Bennison’s free kick into her own net.

With six points on the board, Brian Sorenson’s side sit 5th in the WSL table.

After hitting an impressive milestone, Finnigan took to Twitter to share her emotions:

“A really special achievement for me last night to have made my 150th appearance for this football club,” Finnigan wrote.

“When I joined at 9 years of age, quiet as a mouse, I could only dream of making so many appearances by the time I’m 24.

“Thank you for all the support. Great win too.”

Advertisement

Fans reacted to the milestone on social media:

@PeterJMacca: You're top class Meg, on and off the pitch. Keep up the great work, looking forward to the next 150!

@Tonydefc: Well done Meg. An incredible number and plenty more to come.

@TayBarrie: A blue through and through.