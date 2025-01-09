Armando Broja of Everton goes down injured during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Everton and Peterborough United at Goodison Park on January 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Armando Broja injury update as striker forced off in Everton’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Broja was stretchered off in Everton’s FA Cup victory over Peterborough United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees striker went down after a robust challenge from Posh defender Manny Fernandez. Broja, who had come on as a substitute, received lengthy treatment and was given oxygen as Everton’s medical staff assessed the injury. The Chelsea loanee then required a stretcher to leave the pitch just 20 minutes after coming on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were already without Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of an ankle issue while Youssef Chermiti has been sidelined for the next few weeks. Broja only returned to fitness last month after arriving at Everton on summer transfer deadline day with an Achilles problem.

Speaking on BBC iPlayer’s coverage, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: “Armando Broja is so unlucky with injuries. He has done his ACL before and was out for a long time. Since he's been at Everton it has been injury after injury. He doesn't look well, he has done something serious to that ankle. They are giving him oxygen.”

Everton earned a 2-0 win over League One Peterborough with goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye either side of half-time. The Blues, who face Aston Villa next in the Premier League, sacked manager Sean Dyche just hours before the third-round tie.