'Done something serious' - Everton star stretchered off and receives oxygen as Aston Villa clash looms
Armando Broja was stretchered off in Everton’s FA Cup victory over Peterborough United at Goodison Park.
The Toffees striker went down after a robust challenge from Posh defender Manny Fernandez. Broja, who had come on as a substitute, received lengthy treatment and was given oxygen as Everton’s medical staff assessed the injury. The Chelsea loanee then required a stretcher to leave the pitch just 20 minutes after coming on.
The Blues were already without Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of an ankle issue while Youssef Chermiti has been sidelined for the next few weeks. Broja only returned to fitness last month after arriving at Everton on summer transfer deadline day with an Achilles problem.
Speaking on BBC iPlayer’s coverage, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: “Armando Broja is so unlucky with injuries. He has done his ACL before and was out for a long time. Since he's been at Everton it has been injury after injury. He doesn't look well, he has done something serious to that ankle. They are giving him oxygen.”
Everton earned a 2-0 win over League One Peterborough with goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye either side of half-time. The Blues, who face Aston Villa next in the Premier League, sacked manager Sean Dyche just hours before the third-round tie.
