Everton predicted XI for their Premier League fixture against Southampton.

Everton return to action when they travel to Southampton today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees signed off with their first Premier League win of the season before the international break.

Frank Lampard’s side defeated West Ham 1-0 to move up to 13th in the table.

Everton are unbeaten in their past five games and will now be looking to build on that victory over the Hammers.

For the trip to St Mary’s, Lampard has a decision on whether to include Dominic Calvert-Lewin in his squad.

The striker is still to make an appearance this season, having suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign and has been carefully managed since.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson is sidelined for at least the next four weeks with an ankle issue he sustained on Scotland duty.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we think Lampard will name against Southampton.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Back in full training and should be back between the posts. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman The Everton captain is set to make his first league start of the season in the absence of Patterson. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

3. CB - Conor Coady Didn’t play for England in the international break despite being called-up, so will be fresh. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

4. CB - James Tarkowksi Helped Everton rack up the second-best defensive record in the league with some superb performances. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)