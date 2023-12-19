Everton starting line-up vs Fulham as key pair return but fresh injury blow confirmed
Everton team against Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham.
Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye return to the Everton starting line-up for tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Both were suspended for last weekend's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League. Gueye returns to the middle of the park with Abdoulaye Doucoure missing through injury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Branthwaite has been one of the Toffees' star performers this campaign and gets his berth back. He replaced Ben Godfrey as Michael Keane retains his spot after scoring at Burnley. Vitalli Mykolenko is again missing with a groin issue so Dwight McNeil continues as right-wing back. Nathan Patterson operates on the left.
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane, McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Onana, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin, Metcalfe.