Everton starting line-up vs Fulham as key pair return but fresh injury blow confirmed

Everton team against Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Dec 2023, 18:45 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye return to the Everton starting line-up for tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Both were suspended for last weekend's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League. Gueye returns to the middle of the park with Abdoulaye Doucoure missing through injury.

Branthwaite has been one of the Toffees' star performers this campaign and gets his berth back. He replaced Ben Godfrey as Michael Keane retains his spot after scoring at Burnley. Vitalli Mykolenko is again missing with a groin issue so Dwight McNeil continues as right-wing back. Nathan Patterson operates on the left.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane, McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Onana, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin, Metcalfe.

