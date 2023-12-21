Everton have been in great form despite their off-pitch troubles and could add to their squad to take them to the next level.

Transfers are a difficult proposition for Everton and have been for a while given the transfer and financial restrictions at the club, but the January window is looming.

Their squad saw some changes in the summer and the likes of Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Beto, Youssef Chermiti and Ashley Young have been good recruits but there is still scope to bring in at least another player.

January will see the club lose Idrissa Gueye to the Africa Cup of Nations for a month which could see them be slightly exposed given that there's only Amadou Onana and James Garner who can play in the centre. There's also Abdoulaye Doucoure who is set for a month out of action which is a big blow given how key he has been for the club since Sean Dyche arrived.

With Dyche looking to guide his side up the table to finally move away from relegation troubles, a move or two would certainly help them to distance themselves from the bottom three.

There have been some rumours of a move away for the likes of Andre Gomes, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey so there is some potential. However, from a squad analysis standpoint, a midfield recruit would be the most sensible option.

With the January window weeks away from opening, LiverpoolWorld have decided to look at what exactly Everton's line-up could look like in 2024.

1 . RB - Nathan Patterson Patterson is competing with Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman for the right-back role and he has shown plenty of promise this year. Consistency is his biggest target but his energy is great and he will be hoping to lock down that role in 2024. Photo: OLI SCARFF

2 . CB - James Tarkowski The ever-present is one of the first names on the team sheet and is a consistent performer who always gives 110%.

3 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite The youngster has been a revelation at the back since returning from PSV and he and Tarkowski are a great match.