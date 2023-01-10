Everton striker Tom Cannon has joined Preston North End having had a ‘lot of clubs’ interested.

The Everton striker, 20, joins the Championship outfit to garner regular senior action for the remainder of the season.

Cannon has plundered 12 goals for the Toffees’ under-21s this campaign, while he made his Premier League debut off the bench in a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in November.

Now Cannon has linked up with Preston and revealed it was the club he always wanted to join.

He told North End’s website: “I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done. It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager. He’s told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away.

“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done. I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me.”

Preston manager Ryan Lowe revealed ‘a lot of clubs’ were keen on signing Cannon this month.

He said: “I’ve been following Tom’s progress for around a year now, with him being a Liverpool lad playing for Everton, not too far from us.

“We’ve heard really good things about him and he’s someone I’ve watched play numerous times. He’s a goal threat and a goalscorer. It’s not about who it is, it’s about people who score goals and, as you’ll hopefully see, he gets in the right areas to do just that.