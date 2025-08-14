Everton manager David Moyes. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are ramping up their search for more attacking options this summer.

Everton still have business to oversee in these final weeks of the summer transfer window. Following the significant news of Jack Grealish’s loan arrival, the Toffees are looking to further expand their attacking options for the new season.

With Grealish over the line and joining the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry to bolster creativity, Everton still aren’t satisfied and have been linked with further attacking targets. David Moyes’ side remain on the market for new recruits across their forward line.

A recent update has linked the Blues with an opponent they’ve come up against already during pre-season. Wasting no time in these final stages of the window, Everton have reportedly already put an offer on the table.

Everton ‘submit bid’ for new striker

According to Football Insider, Everton have ‘submitted a £37 million bid’ for Roma striker Artem Dovbyk. What’s interesting about this pursuit is that the Italian club is also overseen by Everton’s new owners the Friedkin Group.

The Toffees aren’t alone in their interest, though. The Ukrainian international has been the subject of a lot of interest in recent weeks, especially from the Premier League. West Ham are in the frame alongside Everton, as are the newly promoted Leeds United and Sunderland.

Dovbyk himself is said to be ‘keen’ on taking his next chapter to England, having joined Roma just 18 months ago from Girona. Last season, the 28-year-old contributed 17 goals in all competitions, showing off his eye for hitting the target, which is exactly what Everton need.

The Blues struggled in front of goal compared to others last season. With just 42 on the board, Moyes’ side returned the fewest goals of any club outside the bottom three last term, raising the need for them to improve their attacking options significantly.

Everton set sights on pre-season opponent

Everton met with Dovbyk recently when they hosted Roma in their final pre-season clash before the domestic campaign gets underway.

While Moyes deployed new signings Barry and Dewsbury-Hall, they were unable to come away with a win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Roma edged out a 1-0 win, while Dovbyk was named among the Italians’ starting 11.

He played 80 minutes on Merseyside before being substituted out for Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan with the club from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Dovbyk is under contract with Roma until 2029, so the club are under no pressure to cash in this summer if they don’t want to. That hasn’t stopped Everton from putting in their first bid, though.

Along with their pursuit of Dovbyk from Italy, Everton are also looking closer to home. They remain linked with Rangers’ Hamza Igamane, who has also received plenty of interest since the transfer window opened.

The Glasgow outfit are overseeing changes at Ibrox as they hope to close the gap once more on rivals Celtic. As things stand though, no official bids have reached Rangers’ table for Igamane.