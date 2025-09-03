A general view of Fans queuing outside the stadium due to a ticketing issue prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Everton and Mansfield Town at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest all reportedly lodged bids for the Espanyol defender.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton had a bid turned down for a right-back in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

The Toffees ended up making nine signings before Monday’s 7pm deadline, with Merlin Rohl the last to arrive. David Moyes bolstered the majority of positions that needed strengthening and has augmented his attacking options with the arrivals of Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyler Dibling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the only area of the squad that Everton did not bolster was on the right-hand side of defence. The Blues were keen as they made an approach for Kenny Tete but he opted to commit his future to Fulham.

There were others linked, including Lyon’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Norwich City’s Kellen Fisher. Ultimately, a new full-back did not arrive but it appears not without or try. And according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Everton made an approach for a right-back plying his trade in La Liga.

Moyes’ side were reportedly one of several clubs who made an approach for Omar El Hilali. It is said that the Toffees lodged an official bid, along with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanders made bids for the Espanyol defender, along with Italian club Como 1907.

El Hilali has a €25 release clause and it is suggested that sporting director Fran Garagarza is holding out for that fee given the Morocco youth international’s potential. He has a contract until 2027 with the Catalonia-based side.