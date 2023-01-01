Everton suffer big blow as key player ruled out of Brighton clash

Everton team news ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion clash.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Amadou Onana will miss Everton’s clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The midfielder is forced to serve a one-match suspension after picking up a fifth booking of the season.

Onana was cautioned in the Toffees’ dogged 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City on New Year’s Eve. Premier League rules state that any player who is given five yellow cards in the opening 19 matches serve a one-match ban.

It’s a blow for Everton, with Onana being a regular starter since arriving from Lille in the summer transfer window. It means Frank Lampard will have to tweak his midfield against Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

In addition, midfielder James Garner is ruled out with a back injury.