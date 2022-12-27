Everton slipped to a 2-1 home defeat on Boxing Day as relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner through Rayan Ait-Nouri.
The Toffees made the ideal start when Yerry Mina glanced in Dwight McNeil’s corner but the hosts conceded a sloppy equaliser before Ait-Nouri’s late strike secured a vital three points for Wolves, who move off the bottom of the Premier League.
Will Rooney was at Goodison Park for LiverpoolWorld and described the result as a ‘devastating blow’ for the Toffees as fans showed their frustration towards the players and manager Frank Lampard for the first time since his appointment in January 2022.
