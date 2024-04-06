Amadou Onana. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton are without Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye for their crunch clash against Burnley at Goodison Park.

Manager Sean Dyche has been forced to rejig his midfield following a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United earlier this week. The Toffees boss admitted that Onana was carrying a knock at his pre-match press conference and was a doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Garner and Andre Gomes both come into the engine room.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin spearheads the attack after scoring his first goal in 24 matches from the penalty spot against Newcastle. And captain Seamus Coleman replaces Ben Godfrey at right-back.

Everton are aiming to arrest a 13-match winless streak in the Premier League - their worst ever run in the competition. They face a Burnley outfit who have won only four games since regaining promotion back to the top flight.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Young, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.