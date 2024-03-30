Everton suffer fresh injury blow ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash
Everton will be without Lewis Dobbin for their trip to AFC Bournemouth today.
The forward is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park, having graduated through the academy ranks. Dobbin has made 14 appearances, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Chelsea in December.
However, Dobbin - who spent last season on loan at Derby County - has suffered an ankle issue in training that means he is set for a period on the treatment table. It means that Everton manager Sean Dyche will be without two wide options against Bournemouth, with Arnaut Danjuma still unavailable as he continues his comeback from his own ankle issue sustained at the end of January.
Via the Liverpool Echo, Dyche said: “It is better news than we thought. He hurt his ankle and was very unlucky - he fell over, landed on someone’s foot and it tilted his ankle. We thought it might need an operation, it doesn’t, which is good news, so now it is just the timescales of getting him back.”
Everton aim to pick up their first Premier League victory in 12 matches against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Toffees will welcome back Idrissa Gana Gueye to their squad, who missed the previous two games because of an ankle injury. Dele continues his comeback from a groin injury, having not made a single appearance this season.