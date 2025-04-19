Everton suffer hammer injury blow ahead of Chelsea clash

: James Tarkowski of Everton leavess the pitch to receive medical treatment following injury during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City FC at Goodison Park on April 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news on James Tarkowski who was forced off in the Premier League clash against Man City.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton could be set for a period without James Tarkowski after he ominously limped off against Manchester City.

The Toffees vice-captain pulled up in the 50th minute with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. at Goodison Park. Tarkowski immediately signalled to the Everton bench that he needed to be substituted. Michael Keane came on in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tarkowski was withdrawn for just the second time since arriving at Goodison Park in the summer of 2022. The centre-back has started every Premier League game as an Everton player, and the only other game he was brought off in was a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United earlier this campaign. That was in the 82nd minute with the Blues already defeated.

But given how Tarkowski was forced off against City, it is likely that he is set for a spell on the sidelines. Everton travel to Chelsea next weekend.