Everton suffer hammer injury blow ahead of Chelsea clash
Everton could be set for a period without James Tarkowski after he ominously limped off against Manchester City.
The Toffees vice-captain pulled up in the 50th minute with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. at Goodison Park. Tarkowski immediately signalled to the Everton bench that he needed to be substituted. Michael Keane came on in his place.
Tarkowski was withdrawn for just the second time since arriving at Goodison Park in the summer of 2022. The centre-back has started every Premier League game as an Everton player, and the only other game he was brought off in was a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United earlier this campaign. That was in the 82nd minute with the Blues already defeated.
But given how Tarkowski was forced off against City, it is likely that he is set for a spell on the sidelines. Everton travel to Chelsea next weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.