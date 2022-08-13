Abdoulaye Doucoure came off injured in Everton’s clash against Aston Villa.

The midfielder was forced off injured in the 35th minute of the clash - only moments after Villa had taken the lead through Danny Ings.

Doucoure pulled up in the middle of the park and couldn’t continue. He was replaced by Tom Davies.

It’s the latest setback Everton have suffered after Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) and Yerry Mina (ankle) came off against Chelsea last week.