Everton suffer potential fresh injury blow as key man substituted at half-time against Burnley
Abdoulaye Doucoure has been forced off in Everton's clash against Burnley.
The midfielder, who has scored five goals this season, was withdrawn at half-time with the Toffees leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane.
Everton are already without Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele at Turf Moor while Idrissa Gueye and Jarrad Branthwaite are serving one-match suspensions. Sean Dyche will provide an update on Doucoure after the game.