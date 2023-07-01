Everton summer departure set to join Conor Coady in the Championship

Ruben Vinagre is close to returning to England following his Everton departure.

The left-back joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer. However, he struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park. Vinagre made just four appearances - with only two as substitute outings in the Premier League. Vitalii Mykolenko was the preferred option on the left-hand side of defence while Ben Godfrey and even Dwight McNeil were also preferred at times.

Vinagre missed the final weeks of the campaign because of injury as Everton successfully survived relegation following a final-day victory over Bournemouth.

It was no surprise that Sean Dyche's side did not opt to make the former Wolves full-back's switch permanent. A buy clause of £17 million had been reported.

Vinagre is surplus to requirements at Sporting and now appears set for another switch. And it appears that the 24-year-old is set to drop into the Championship. According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Vinagre is edging towards a loan switch to Hull City where he hopes to 'relaunch his career'. The Tigers finished 15th in the second tier last campaign.

If Vinagre does indeed join Hull then he’ll come up against his former Blues team-mate Conor Coady. The centre-half also spent last season on loan at Goodison from Wolves. Despite playing 25 times, Dyche also did not make Coady’s move permanent for a fee of The England international is now set to join Leicester City as they aim for an immediate return to the top flight.

