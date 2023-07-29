Register
Everton summer transfer blow confirmed as €28m striker makes decision

Everton transfer news as El Bilal Toure joins Atalanta.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

Atalanta have announced the signing of El Bill Toure.

The striker has joined the Serie A club from Almeria, having been wanted by Everton.

The Toffees were keen to add Toure to their ranks, with Sean Dyche plotting attacking additions. But the 23-year-old has opted to join Atalanta, who will play Europa League football in the 2023-24 season.

It has been suggested that Atalanta have paid €28 million for Toure.

As a result, it means that the Blues’ search for a new striker will turn elsewhere. Dyche wants a new marksman to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been hit with injuries over the past two campaigns. The England international played only 17 times in 2022-23, scoring twice.

