Everton summer transfer blow confirmed as €28m striker makes decision

Atalanta have announced the signing of El Bill Toure.

The striker has joined the Serie A club from Almeria, having been wanted by Everton.

The Toffees were keen to add Toure to their ranks, with Sean Dyche plotting attacking additions. But the 23-year-old has opted to join Atalanta, who will play Europa League football in the 2023-24 season.

It has been suggested that Atalanta have paid €28 million for Toure.