Everton confirm new injury blow as potential formation switch for Tottenham Hotspur clash

Everton team to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League confirmed.

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
Arnaut Danjuma of Everton is assisted by medical staff as he leaves the field injured during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Arnaut Danjuma of Everton is assisted by medical staff as he leaves the field injured during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Everton have made one change for today's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Arnaut Danjuma misses out with an ankle injury after limping off in the 0-0 draw at Fulham earlier this week. However, Idrissa Gana Gueye makes an immediate return to the starting line-up after returning from the African Cup of Nations following Senegal's elimination. Gueye partners James Garner in central midfield.

Sean Dyche may switch to a wing-back formation for the visit of Spurs with numbers again depleted.

Amadou Onana is absent for a second straight game because of a knee injury while Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dele remain sidelined.

Seamus Coleman is back among the substitutes after a hamstring complaint, though.

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite; Young, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, ykolenko; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Coleman, Hunt, Metcalfe, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto.

