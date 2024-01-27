Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto both start up front for the Toffees amid their injury issues with Andre Gomes joining Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli on the treatment table.

Beto replacing Gomes is the only change from the third-round replay victory over Crystal Palace 10 days ago. Joao Virginia keeps his spot in goal after his two fine displays against Palace, with Jordan Pickford among the substitutes, while Ashley Young is back on the bench after missing the past eight games with a hamstring injury.