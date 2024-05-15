777 Partners co-founder Josh Wander. Picture: Simone Arveda/Getty Images

777 Partners own Standard Liege, with fans of the club holding a protest last week.

777 Partners co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko have been removed from Standard Liege’s board, it has been suggested.

The Miami-based firm’s Everton takeover remains on the brink of collapse. 777 agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the Toffees eight months ago but the deal has not been ratified by the Premier League. Chief executive Richard Masters told parliament yesterday that it was because conditions had not been met. Moshiri has extended the deadline until the end of the month.

777 have aimed to add Everton to their multi-club portfolio which contains Liege. However, last week it was reported that players of the Belgium club had not been paid. It came against the backdrop of 777 having a fraud case filed against them in a New York court and their airline Bonza entering voluntary administration in Australia.

In protest, fans of Liege blocked the team bus from entering the stadium for their game against Westerlo last week. The fixture was postponed.

Now Jean-Michel Javaux, who is the mayor of Amay, issued a lengthy statement after responding to the Ultras du Standard who claimed he had been in silence along with CEO Pierre Locht.

Javaux, who revealed he had his resignation from the Liege board rejected, said: “For many months, we have been ringing the alarm bells on the lack of information on the short and medium-term sports project, on the financial situation of the main shareholder and the lending group and the physical absence of the main shareholders, among other things.

“Pierre (Locht, Liege CEO) has repeatedly pointed out the critical financial situation of the club in the year of its 125 years and the need for consequent cash. If the football group allowed to meet short-term deadlines, the lack of response from the main shareholders to the medium and long-term demands of our management was no longer tolerable, we could no longer have such a ridiculous 3rd season and the future of the club was in jeopardy.

“So I submitted my resignation from CA and all structures (Real Estate, Business Center,... ) to cause an electroshock. I knew and felt teams were coming to the end of what was possible. I was pointing out that several local investors and potential takers have contacted me and I remained available if they wanted to stay or connect with them.

“Following recent revelations and evolution of the situation, Don Dransfield has asked me, as well as the current management, to ensure the transition, to suspend the announcement of my resignation as structural changes were underway and the situation would evolve rapidly. Meanwhile, the two other Standard admins (Josh Wander and Steven Pasko) have been fired from their [role] in the club.

“Even in "election campaign", it's not in my nature to leave the ship in the middle of a storm, at a time when the club is experiencing very perilous moments In the last few days, everyone is on deck to save the Standard, to take the necessary, useful or prospective contacts. Many of these contacts require some discretion and legal guarantees against non-disclosure of confidential information. This explains my recent mutism.

