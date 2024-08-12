Getty Images

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is keen on an Everton takeover.

John Textor has confirmed he's back in the fray to buy Everton.

Textor declared he was interested in completing a Goodison Park takeover in May after it became clear that previous prospective buyers 777 Partners' deal was set to collapse. But Textor, who currently owns a 45% stake in Crystal Palace, withdrew his interest and the Friedkin Group were given exclusivity rights.

The Friedkin Group pulled the plug last month, however, and Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% majority shareholding is back on the market. And although Textor first needs to sell his stake in Palace, he is keen on purchasing Everton.

In a statement to the Mirror, Textor - whose Eagle Football Group own Ligue 1 side Lyon - said: “I am still an owner in Palace - I would have to clear out of that before I could buy anything else. We have made clear our interest in having a majority interest in a UK club, whether it is Championship or Premier League.

"Yes, we are looking at Everton along with everybody else. I would have to rationalise my interest in Palace before I could close anything."

Textor's multi-club portfolio also includes Brazilian club Botafogo. And he revealed his aim is to recruit talent from the Americas to Europe and owning Everton can boost that plan.

He added: “I am an Anglophile when it comes to football. When I see these legendary teams come along, some in the Premier League, some in the Championship, clubs that I grew up with, they have an appeal. They also have an appeal to our business model because if I follow these great teams, then so do athletes around the world.

"We are signing athletes down in Brazil right now because of the dream of playing onto Europe. It is important to have one of those great, authentic English clubs at the heart of our constellation of clubs.

“I say constellation not multi-club because I think every one of our clubs should be a champion. The feeder system doesn’t really work for us. But it does work that players from South, Central and North America all want to be here so it is important that we have a good partner in the Premier League as part of our family at Eagle. We will definitely keep looking until we find the right fit.”