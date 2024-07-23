A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover news after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a deal to buy the club.

A chairman of an EFL club has insisted an Everton takeover will happen - and the prospective buyer will make money selling the club in the future.

The Toffees saw their latest deal collapse last week after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a purchase following a period of exclusivity. Meanwhile, majority owner Farhad Moshiri pulled the plug on previous prospective buyers 777 Partners buying the club at the end of May.

It means that Everton are back on the market and supporters will be keen for stability amid losses of almost £400 million over the past four years. There is also debt owed to Friedkin and 777/ A-Cap, with the Blues continuing to fund the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Before Friedkin were given exclusivity, a number of parties were interested including local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor and a consortium led by former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone - who is reportedly readying another bid.

Speaking on talkSPORT last week, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that a buyer will come to the table. He said: “Everyone was saying Everton were going to go out or business or into receivership. I said someone would buy Everton. I believe Friedkin wasn't the only guy. I believe the Palace guy trying to sell his share wanted to buy in. You had the two local fans.

“There was all panic but Everton have bought players, spent millions on players, they brought millions in on players. Everton will be fine, it's going to be a great deal. For someone who goes in and gets Everton for £700-800 million, with building a stadium, the history, it's a great deal.

