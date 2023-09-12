Everton fans head to Goodison Park. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Prospective owners 777 Partners are likely interesting in buying Everton to sell for a substantial profit in the future - according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The Miami-based investment firm are closing in on completing a full takeover of the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri. Everton have recorded combined losses of £400 million since 2019. Moshiri had been in talks with MSP Sports Capital about investing in the club before a deal collapses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 777 have moved in and are aiming to complete a full takeover of Everton. They already have a multi-club portfolio that includes Geneo, Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, Melbourne Victory and Red Star.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Maguire - a lecturer at the University of Liverpool - believes that 777 are interested as they see Everton as a distressed asset whose value they can increase significantly before selling down the line. He said: “In terms of 777, historically what they have done is specialised in acquiring football clubs in distress. If you take a look at Genoa, Sevilla, Standard Liege, Melbourne Victory - all of those clubs have had a similar background, 777 come in and sometimes they#ll lend money, sometimes they'll buy a minority stake and normally the terms are such they can take things further.

“If we take a look at the Australian investment, they lend A$30 million but they could end up in a couple of years' time if the club can't repay it, end up with 70% of the football club. None of those clubs have been spectacularly successive on the pitch but at least 777 have provided the necessary funds needed on a short-term basis and that's where we potentially are with Everton.

“Farhad Moshiri has probably put somewhere in the region of £700 million. I don't see him getting that back, he will be just wanting to walk away. Everton have averaged around 90% of their income on wages in recent seasons, the club has been losing money and it won't necessarily be a price we would recognise as such. A lot of it would be taking the third-party debts, taking some of the financial commitments that the club has off Farhad Moshiri so he's not having to subsidise the club as he has done to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Their long-term objective is that they believe, compared to the NFL, Premier League football clubs in particular are vastly undervalued. We've seen some of the prices being quoted in regards to Manchester United, well all know Manchester United is a huge club but the Glazers are looking for around 30 times what PIF paid for Newcastle.