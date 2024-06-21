Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dan Friedkin is in the process to complete an Everton takeover.

Evertonians will be hoping that Dan Friedkin can provide the financially stability the club requires.

It’s been several years of turmoil under majority owner Farhad Moshiri, with the Toffees posting losses of almost £400 million between 2019 and 2023. It resulted in two breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules, with Everton deducted eight points last season.

A chief aim for Friedkin, who has reportedly been granted exclusivity to buy Moshiri’s 94% stake, will be to secure the club off-the-pitch. Maximising revenue and improving commercial deals will be pivotal.

And given what the Texan billionaire has achieved as AS Roma, it bodes well for Everton. The Friedkin Group purchased the Italian club in August 2020 for a fee said to be in the region of £550 million.

After taking charge at the Stadio Olimpico four years ago, Roma had money issues of their own and breached UEFA financial fair play rules. They signed a Settlement Agreement with the governing body in 2022 which meant the club had to operate under strict supervision - and have previously had to sell players before June 30 to meet restrictions.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Roma Press), Roma’s situation has improved significantly. They no longer have the pressure to sell players, with the club’s net profit improving by around 25%

