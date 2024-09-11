John Textor, Botafogo owner looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on July 17, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover news as John Textor gives update.

John Textor revealed he’s hoping to complete a deal to purchase Everton by the end of November.

Textor has been granted exclusivity to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the Toffees. The American has come to the table after the collapses of prospective takeovers from 777 Partners and the Friedkin Group.

Textor currently owns 45% of Crystal Palace but is aiming to add Everton to his multi-club group Eagle Football Holding. Textor has exclusivity rights until November 30 and is optimistic about getting a deal over the line. In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "The word 'buy' is always a weird one when it comes to football clubs. It provokes a discomfort in me every time because imagine going out and saying [to a fan], 'hey, I just bought your club'.

"You know the opportunity to step into these situations, you know you are only a caretaker. You see documentaries on the history of these clubs and people who have gone before you... you know you're never going to rise to their level in the eyes of the community of these clubs.

"Nobody wakes up and thinks, 'I get to buy Everton'. But if you decide football is what you want in your life, and then somebody comes along and asks you if you want to become the owner of Everton, it's like someone asking you if you want to be President of the United States. Of course you do.

"But you don't necessarily think that things are realistic. When I grew up and loved football, you didn't choose to watch the MLS which was still developing. You watch the Premier League and great European football. "My great-grandfather was English so I tended to watch more UK football. My pastor was a Wolves fan so I watched him go through all kinds of agony.

"When I travelled to the UK for business, I would try to watch games - usually at very small clubs, like Leyton Orient or Stockport County. But Everton? I never thought about it as it was like looking at the White House and thinking I'm going to live there some day. "When it becomes available, obviously I'm not just interested but hopefully we can get it done. It would be quite an honour."

Before buying Everton, Textor will first have to part ways with his shareholding in Premier League rivals Palace. As a result, he’s not privy to the full extent of Toffees’ profit and sustainability situation, with the club charged eight points last season for two separate breaches. But Textor believes he is getting closer, with two bids for the Eagles made.

He added: “I feel my past experience has given me a patience that other people don't have because ultimately we want to get this deal done.

"When you walk into a situation like Everton, I feel we are capable of enhancing a club and enhancing profitability at the same time. The two don't normally go together, but I can handle a certain amount of PSR risk... at this stage, I don't quite know the risk.

"I'm in an awkward spot but we're working through it. The awkward spot is that I can understand the club's position... the accounting position and I feel it's manageable in terms of the PSR problem.

"I don't quite know the Premier League's perspective on that because there's a bit of a Chinese Wall between me as an owner of Crystal Palace and what I'm really allowed to know as a prospective owner of another team in the same division.

"But I do think we're developing solutions for that information gap and I feel we're in the very last days of getting our comfort around that. We just hope from the moment we arrive, we can start looking up the table, not down it.

"We have 14 groups interested in Palace who are very qualified and we have five that went to the next level and now we have two who have made good bids while there is also the possibility that our partners might still want it as they love the club as much as I do.

"We're into the final week or two of knowing who the buyer will be. The contract I have with Farhad gives us a lot of time for that as November 30 is our deadline set to make sure we can complete it.”