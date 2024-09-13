John Textor. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton takeover news as John Textor reveals his plans.

John Textor has revealed that he will set up a new holding group involving ‘friends with terrific resources’ to help purchase Everton.

Textor has been granted exclusivity until 30 November to buy majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake. The American first needs to sell his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace.

Textor already boasts multi-club group Eagle Football Holdings which contains French side Olympique Lyonnais, Brazilian outfit Botafogo and Belgian team Molenbeek. However, he will not add Everton to the company any instead create the ‘Everton Football Group’. And while Textor plans to be the majority shareholder, there will be others investing in the Blues.

Speaking at a Lyon press conference when quizzed on his Everton purchase, Textor said: “The acquisition of Everton would be funded by new equity. That contract, as it's being contemplated and drafted, is myself as the buyer not Eagle Football Holdings in the UK, not Eagle Football Group in France.

The buyer of Everton is John Textor. We are forming a new holding company called ‘Everton Football Group’ and I’m the principal buyer in that group. I have invited a couple of other friends with terrific resources that will support that acquisition. It's contemplated I'll be the majority shareholder of that small shareholding company. Expected to be highly collaborative with Oly and the other football clubs but legally, it's separate. In that sense, it will have no financial impact on Eagle Football Holdings, Eagle Football Group or Ol.

“It's a great collaborative partner and the acquisition is going to be separately financed by 100% equity with the shares of Everton Football Group if it happens.