Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dan Friedkin has agreed to complete an Everton takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friedkin Group (TFG) have taken a key step towards completing an Everton takeover.

The American firm, headed by Dan Friedkin, agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri to purchase his 94.1 per cent majority stake in the Toffees last month. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, although that is not expected to be an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TFG already own Italian outfit AS Roma and an Everton takeover could be completed by the end of the year should everything be ratified. Blues fans will be hoping that can be the case and a new chapter in the club’s history can be started after a turbulent few years on and off the pitch.

In a significant development, it has emerged that TFG have set up their acquisition vehicle to go ahead with the purchase. According to Companies House, Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited was incorporated on 2 October. It is registered at 21 Golden Square, London - the same address that The Friedkin Group International Limited is under.

In addition, Roundhouse is owned by Toffee Investments LLC, which is registered at 1375 Enclave Parkway, Houston, Texas. That is the address for TFG’s headquarters where it controls other businesses including Gulf State Toyota and Imperative Entertainment.

So far, there have been two company directors registered for Roundhouse Capital Holdings. One is Analaura Moreira-Dunkel, who is a director for The Friedkin Group International and has served as a Roma board member since TFG’s takeover in August 2020. The other is Marcus Arthur Watts - president of TFG since 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Companies House documents also confirm that Dan Friedkin is an ‘individual person with significant control’ in Roundhouse Capital Holdings. It states that Friedkin ‘holds, directly or indirectly, 75% or more of the shares in the company’, ‘holds, directly or indirectly, 75% or more of the voting rights in the company’ and ‘has the right, directly or indirectly, to appoint or remove a majority of the board of directors of the company.