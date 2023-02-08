Everton are reportedly in talks over selling a stake of the club to MSP Sports Capital.

Farhad Moshiri is ‘in talks’ with selling a significant percentage of Everton, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Toffees’ majority shareholders has been in discussions with American-based consortium MSP Sports Capital, who were first linked with investing in the club last month.

Moshiri recently insisted that Everton are not up for sale but he is seeking additional investment.

The Blues have recorded losses of £372 million over the past three years, with more than £600 million spent on player transfers since Moshiri’s arrival in February 2016.

It is reported that MSP are prepared to inject £105 million into Everton for a 25% stake. That means that Moshiri has put a value of £420 million on the club. However, the American group are seeking two positions on the Goodison board. Supporters have recently called for sweeping change against the Blues hierarchy, with a protest held before last Saturday’s 1-0 win against Arsenal.

MSP partners Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi were spotted in the crowd at Goodison for last month’s 2-1 loss against Southampton.

