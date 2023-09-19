MSP Sports Capital partners Jeff Moorad, left, and Jahm Najafi at Goodison Park. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton's prospective new owners are reportedly 'set to request meetings' with MSP Sports Capital and two local businessman about potentially keeping them both involved.

The Times suggests that 777 will have to pay back £140 million in loans to help fund the club's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium should they complete a takeover of Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the Toffees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moshiri has acquired a £100 million loan from MSP, who were in talks to purchase a share of Everton but a deal collapsed at the end of an exclusivity agreement. Meanwhile, Liverpool property developer George Downing and Andy Bell - founder of financial company AJ Bell - are suggested to have lent £40 million.