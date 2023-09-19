Everton takeover news: how MSP Sports Capital could still be involved with 777 Partners
777 Partners have agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority share of Everton.
Everton's prospective new owners are reportedly 'set to request meetings' with MSP Sports Capital and two local businessman about potentially keeping them both involved.
The Times suggests that 777 will have to pay back £140 million in loans to help fund the club's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium should they complete a takeover of Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the Toffees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moshiri has acquired a £100 million loan from MSP, who were in talks to purchase a share of Everton but a deal collapsed at the end of an exclusivity agreement. Meanwhile, Liverpool property developer George Downing and Andy Bell - founder of financial company AJ Bell - are suggested to have lent £40 million.
Everton announced that 777 have agreed to buy Moshiri's stake last week and the transaction will be completed in the final quarter of the year. The Athletic reported on Monday evening that Miami-based 777 have provided the Blues will a sizeable loan in the tens of millions of pounds. Everton also have a loan from Rights & Media Funding.