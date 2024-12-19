Everton takeover: Premier League statement ahead of The Friedkin Group announcement
The Everton takeover has been confirmed.
The Premier League have confirmed they have approved The Friedkin Group’s Everton takeover.
A statement from the league says that the Owners’ and Directors’ Test has been completed, while the American firm having signed the Owners’ Charter. TFG will purchase a 98.8 per cent acquisition of the Toffees.
A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League Board has approved The Friedkin Group’s 98.8 per cent acquisition of Everton Football Club, following the completion of the League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.
