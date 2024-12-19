Everton takeover: Premier League statement ahead of The Friedkin Group announcement

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 19th Dec 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 11:19 BST
Goodison Park. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.placeholder image
Goodison Park. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.
The Everton takeover has been confirmed.

The Premier League have confirmed they have approved The Friedkin Group’s Everton takeover.

A statement from the league says that the Owners’ and Directors’ Test has been completed, while the American firm having signed the Owners’ Charter. TFG will purchase a 98.8 per cent acquisition of the Toffees.

A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League Board has approved The Friedkin Group’s 98.8 per cent acquisition of Everton Football Club, following the completion of the League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

“Having been agreed by the Board, the takeover has now been ratified by an Independent Oversight Panel. The club’s new owners and directors have also signed the Premier League’s Owners’ Charter. The Premier League now awaits confirmation of the satisfactory completion of the transaction.”

