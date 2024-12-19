Everton takeover: Premier League statement ahead of The Friedkin Group announcement

Goodison Park. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

The Everton takeover has been confirmed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League have confirmed they have approved The Friedkin Group’s Everton takeover.

A statement from the league says that the Owners’ and Directors’ Test has been completed, while the American firm having signed the Owners’ Charter. TFG will purchase a 98.8 per cent acquisition of the Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League Board has approved The Friedkin Group’s 98.8 per cent acquisition of Everton Football Club, following the completion of the League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

“Having been agreed by the Board, the takeover has now been ratified by an Independent Oversight Panel. The club’s new owners and directors have also signed the Premier League’s Owners’ Charter. The Premier League now awaits confirmation of the satisfactory completion of the transaction.”