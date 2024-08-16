John Textor, Botafogo owner looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on July 17, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover news as the Crystal Palace co-owner is keen on buying the Toffees.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has discussed John Textor's decision to sell his shareholding in the club - having reportedly been granted exclusivity rights to complete an Everton takeover.

The Toffees were placed back on market after the Friedkin Group pulled the plug on buying majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake. Textor revealed last weekend that he was keen once again on a purchase, havin g been in the fray before the Friedkin Group were given exclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Textor would first have to sell his stake in Premier League rivals Palace. He paid £87.5 million for a 40% shareholding in 2021 before extending it to 45% a year later when his company Eagle Football Holdings purchased French outfit Lyon.

Eagle Football Holdings also boasts Brazilian side Botafogo and Belgium club RWD Molenbeek in its portfolio. And Parish, speaking to talkSPORT, believes that there is no better multi-club ownership at present than Textor’s.

Asked about Textor’s potential sale, Parish said: “He would like to at the moment. We were chatting online last night and he has got his multi-club model. No-one is doing a better job of that than he is. He is making it work in terms of player trading and moving players around.

“We're not part of that although we do leverage it sometimes. We had Jake O'Brien go to Lyon and very successfully go to Everton. John wants a club that is part of his family and controls it and we're supportive if that's what he wants to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the meantime, he has been very supportive of Crystal Palace along with Josh [Harris] and David [Blitzer]. They are fantastically supportive with me and the team we have assembled. It is very amicable and will be about finding the right people to replace him who are going to replace him that believe in the strategy that we are going down.”