Reports last week suggested a potential Everton takeover was ‘dead’.

A consortium hoping to purchase Everton has insisted that they ‘remain interested’ in purchasing the club.

KAM Sports’s prospective takeover - which is being led by ex-Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon - hope to buy the Blues from current majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Reports last week suggested that that takeover was ‘dead’ however as a period of exclusivity.

However, KAM Sports - funded by US businessmen Maciek Kaminski and John Thornton - have released a statement and are adamant they’re still keen.

What’s been said

The statement read: “As a general principle, we prefer to conduct our business in private to create the fairest environment for those involved – and in this particular situation, to minimize uncertainty for fans of Everton.

“It is regrettable that this has not been possible.

“We respectfully remain interested in acquiring the club as we believe its fans deserve nothing less than the best, and our offer to achieve this stands.